It's so sparkly! Here's how much the new Miss SA crown is worth

On Women's Day, one of the beauties of the Rainbow Nation will be crowned with, well, a beautiful rainbow of a crown when they win the 2019 Miss South Africa pageant.

Called the uBuhle crown, it was inspired by uBuhle bethingo lenkosazana (the beauty of the rainbow), and created by American Swiss in collaboration with world-renowned jewellery designer Johan Louw of Uwe Koetter.

Here are some fast facts about it: