What the Twitter fashion police thought of Bonang's Miss SA outfits

09 August 2019 - 20:24 By Staff reporter
Bonang Matheba (far right) on stage with the top 5 finalists at the 2019 Miss South Africa pageant.
Image: Miss South Africa/Twitter

Earlier this month, Bonang confessed she'd be styling herself for her Miss SA 2019 hosting gig. "Wish me luck!" she tweeted. Now that the world's seen her wardrobe choices, can she raise a toast to herself for a job well done?

According to the Twitter fashion police, Queen B deserves to crack open a bottle of bubbly — House of BNG, naturally.

The celeb made four costume changes throughout the show wearing designs she said were by Biji La Maison de Couture, Gert-Johan Coetzee and Spero Villioti Couture.

Her dramatic entrance to the Miss SA stage was matched by an equally dramatic gold-and-white gown. Her hair was in a short bob crowned with a gilded leafy wreath giving her whole look Cleopatra vibes.

Next up was a vibrant yellow number that she paired with an Aliceband topped with a jaunty flower.

She moved on to sparkling silver gown and a hairstyle that was pure Old Hollywood glamour, before changing into a pretty pink ballgown which some fans said made her look like a Disney princess.

Here's what else they had to say about her outfits on social media:

