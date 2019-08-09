What the Twitter fashion police thought of Bonang's Miss SA outfits

Earlier this month, Bonang confessed she'd be styling herself for her Miss SA 2019 hosting gig. "Wish me luck!" she tweeted. Now that the world's seen her wardrobe choices, can she raise a toast to herself for a job well done?

According to the Twitter fashion police, Queen B deserves to crack open a bottle of bubbly — House of BNG, naturally.

The celeb made four costume changes throughout the show wearing designs she said were by Biji La Maison de Couture, Gert-Johan Coetzee and Spero Villioti Couture.

Her dramatic entrance to the Miss SA stage was matched by an equally dramatic gold-and-white gown. Her hair was in a short bob crowned with a gilded leafy wreath giving her whole look Cleopatra vibes.