The best & worst dressed celebs at the Miss SA 2019 pageant

Glitz and glamour hit Pretoria hard when troves of the most important (and self-important) celebrities headed to the Times Square Sun Arena for the 2019 Miss South Africa finale on Friday.

Beauty pageant contestants tend to take a lot of flack from fashion critics. If they're not comparing their ill-fitting garbs to 2001 matric dance dresses, they're criticising their lack of taste and blinding use of Swarovski crystals. However, as it was Women's Day, and because of all their hard work, we spared the top 16 finalists from our critiques and turned our gaze to the judges, guests and hosts instead.

Here's who slayed and who dismayed with their outfit choices: