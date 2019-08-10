This was not the first time winner Zozibini Tunzi has vied for the Miss SA crown

It was second time lucky for Zozibini Tunzi on Friday when she was crowned Miss SA 2019 at the pageant's spectacular finale in Pretoria. The 25-year-old from the Eastern Cape had vied for the prestigious title in 2017, but only made it to the semi finals.

When Tunzi was knocked out of the 2017 competition, she wrote a heartfelt message to her supporters on Facebook, particularly addressing those from her home province.

"This was big for us, for our province, for our little beautiful villages. Yes, I do realise that this became more than just about me," she said.