The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Swiitch Beauty's Rabia Ghoor switches us on to her fave makeup finds

This teenpreneur has been called SA's answer to Kylie Jenner. She tells us how she started her e-commerce beauty empire and shares tips for the perfect selfie

11 August 2019 - 00:00 By Nothemba Mkhondo

Rabia Ghoor launched her makeup brand, Swiitch Beauty, when she was just 14 years old. The teenpreneur started off selling a "mere two products" online, five years later her product range includes everything from lip crayons and liquid liner to a brow kit and makeup brushes. It's no wonder Business Day (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2017-09-28-entrepreneur-founder-of-swiitchbeauty-rabia-ghoor/) called her SA's answer to Kylie Jenner.

Fittingly for a brand that got kickstarted on Instagram, the name of all of Swiitch Beauty's products are quirky hashtags. Think #BubbleBlush and #SlaysForDaysPalette...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. What the Twitter fashion police thought of Bonang's Miss SA outfits The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. The best & worst dressed celebs at the Miss SA 2019 pageant The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Carnage in Cape Town's luxury home market as sellers slash prices by millions Home & Gardening
  4. It's so sparkly! Here's how much the new Miss SA crown is worth The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. This was not the first time winner Zozibini Tunzi has vied for the Miss SA crown The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Armed woman and 15 others carry out chocolate raid in Joburg
Police raid Johannesburg CBD in counterfeit crackdown
X