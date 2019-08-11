Swiitch Beauty's Rabia Ghoor switches us on to her fave makeup finds
This teenpreneur has been called SA's answer to Kylie Jenner. She tells us how she started her e-commerce beauty empire and shares tips for the perfect selfie
11 August 2019 - 00:00
Rabia Ghoor launched her makeup brand, Swiitch Beauty, when she was just 14 years old. The teenpreneur started off selling a "mere two products" online, five years later her product range includes everything from lip crayons and liquid liner to a brow kit and makeup brushes. It's no wonder Business Day (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2017-09-28-entrepreneur-founder-of-swiitchbeauty-rabia-ghoor/) called her SA's answer to Kylie Jenner.
Fittingly for a brand that got kickstarted on Instagram, the name of all of Swiitch Beauty's products are quirky hashtags. Think #BubbleBlush and #SlaysForDaysPalette...
