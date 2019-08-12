The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

First look at H&M's groundbreaking collab with SA fashion label Mantsho

12 August 2019 - 00:53 By AFP Relaxnews
Designer Palesa Mokubung has called the Mantsho x H&M collection her 'love letter to the world from Africa'.
Designer Palesa Mokubung has called the Mantsho x H&M collection her 'love letter to the world from Africa'.
Image: H&M

Joburg-based designer Palesa Mokubung of Mantsho has given fans a sneek peek of her collaboration with H&M on social media, ahead of the collection's official release on August 15. 

The Mantsho x H&M tie-up — the Swedish fashion giant's first-ever collaboration with an African label — was initially announced in April. The range will debut online and in H&M's flagship stores in Mzansi, the US, Mexico, Chile, the UK, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Israel.

Mokubung has called the collection her "love letter to the world from Africa" and, according to FashionUnited UK, it includes stand-out pieces from Mantsho's last three collections.

It'll feature a selection of "bold prints, creative cuts and confident styles" in a range of color palettes from blues, browns and blacks to hues of pink and amber reds. Individual pieces include colourful espadrilles, chunky earrings and a clutch bag, as well as an asymmetrical panelled dress and a tunic dress with a bow-sash at the collar.

