First look at H&M's groundbreaking collab with SA fashion label Mantsho

Joburg-based designer Palesa Mokubung of Mantsho has given fans a sneek peek of her collaboration with H&M on social media, ahead of the collection's official release on August 15.

The Mantsho x H&M tie-up — the Swedish fashion giant's first-ever collaboration with an African label — was initially announced in April. The range will debut online and in H&M's flagship stores in Mzansi, the US, Mexico, Chile, the UK, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Israel.

Mokubung has called the collection her "love letter to the world from Africa" and, according to FashionUnited UK, it includes stand-out pieces from Mantsho's last three collections.