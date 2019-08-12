Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi's natural crown sparks a hair-raising debate

"Here sits the crown, beautifully so on my kinky coarse hair. I hope I make South Africa proud," said Zozibini Tunzi in her first official Instagram post as Miss SA 2019.

Since the 25-year-old from the Eastern Cape won the coveted title on Friday, much has been made about the fact that she wore her hair naturally for the pageant. She's been praised for doing so by the public and celebrities alike.

"This day finally came! Natural African hair under that Miss SA crown and heading to the world stage. You are breathtaking!" wrote radio presenter Azania Mosaka on Twitter.

While singer Lira tweeted,"Ooooh what a beauty! Goosebumps. Our newest #MissSA is rocking her natural hair".

"I'm happy. I'm emotional. A South African beauty with short natural hair won the #MissSA2019 crown," said actress Florence Masebe on Instagram.