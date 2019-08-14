Kendall Jenner still reigns supreme as social media's favourite model

Former reality TV star Kendall Jenner's status as influencer extraordinaire has been further established, as she remains the most followed model when it comes to social networks (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram).

The brunette from the Jenner-Kardashian clan has a combined total of no fewer than 159 million followers, according to data provided by specialised website Model.com.

Here are the top 10 most popular models on the social networks.

1. KENDALL JENNER

• More than 159 million followers

Kendall Jenner needs no introduction. Making her breakthrough in reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Jenner began her modelling career with the cameras already on and quickly became the darling of fashion designers and labels.

Just 23 years old, the sister of Kylie Jenner has had the luxury of choosing her modelling jobs, whether it be for catwalk shows or advertising campaigns.

One of the faces of Calvin Klein and Longchamp, she regularly walks the runway for Alexander Wang, Versace, Fendi, and Moschino. She has also walked in several shows for lingerie brand Victoria's Secret.