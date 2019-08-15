How to care for your hair like Miss SA: Zozibini Tunzi's beauty secrets
When Zozibini Tunzi won the coveted title of Miss South Africa, many of us were in awe of her beauty - and of how incredible that glittering crown looked on her short, natural hair.
Since then, many woman have been inspired by the beauty queen's look, with some posting photos of themselves rocking their new 'Zozibini Tunzi' haircuts on social media. Here's how Tunzi feels about people emulating her.
"There's not really a lot that goes into my hairstyle, which is one of the reasons I love it so much. I don't have to worry about a lot of maintenance," said Tunzi.
"Zozibini's got a bit of a luscious curl that’s easy to manage. It's also easy to get the curl defined," agreed stylist Jawad Maphoto of Lajawi Beaute Café in Pretoria, who cared for Tunzi's natural crown throughout the pageant.
He spilled the secrets of Miss SA's hair care routine:
- Zozibini moisturises twice a day, in the morning and at night.
- On the second or third day, she does a "twist out" to lock in the moisture.
- When you’re in the public eye your hair gets dressed a lot, so you have to treat your hair every week. But the average person should treat it every two weeks.
- Maphoto uses Design Essentials, a natural hair range, to make sure Zozibini's hair is in a good state.