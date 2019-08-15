How to care for your hair like Miss SA: Zozibini Tunzi's beauty secrets

When Zozibini Tunzi won the coveted title of Miss South Africa, many of us were in awe of her beauty - and of how incredible that glittering crown looked on her short, natural hair.

Since then, many woman have been inspired by the beauty queen's look, with some posting photos of themselves rocking their new 'Zozibini Tunzi' haircuts on social media. Here's how Tunzi feels about people emulating her.

"There's not really a lot that goes into my hairstyle, which is one of the reasons I love it so much. I don't have to worry about a lot of maintenance," said Tunzi.