Blue-eyed girl: instantly glam up your bare face by adding this cool tone
Let tones of blue add the finishing touch on skin that provides the perfect backdrop for hues to pop
18 August 2019 - 00:00
SMUDGED
Marques Almeida..
SMUDGED
Marques Almeida..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.