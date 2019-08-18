Denim brands are going green & they've never looked more stylish

This season, your favourite classic blue staples are reinvented for a more flattering fit and better environmental impact

ALL ABOUT THE WAIST



Who doesn't love a good pair of high-waisted jeans? The flattering, waist-cinching cut has become a wardrobe staple, so say hello to Levi's (https://www.levi.co.za/) highest waist yet - the Ribcage. The 12-inch rise range of jeans, which was inspired by '90s vintage 501s, has a slim fit that draws attention to the waist and lengthens the legs. For the new season, you'll find the ribcage in new finishes, fabrications and silhouettes, including an ever-stylish wide leg and a classic straight ankle cut...