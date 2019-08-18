Denim brands are going green & they've never looked more stylish
This season, your favourite classic blue staples are reinvented for a more flattering fit and better environmental impact
18 August 2019 - 00:00
ALL ABOUT THE WAIST
Who doesn't love a good pair of high-waisted jeans? The flattering, waist-cinching cut has become a wardrobe staple, so say hello to Levi's (https://www.levi.co.za/) highest waist yet - the Ribcage. The 12-inch rise range of jeans, which was inspired by '90s vintage 501s, has a slim fit that draws attention to the waist and lengthens the legs. For the new season, you'll find the ribcage in new finishes, fabrications and silhouettes, including an ever-stylish wide leg and a classic straight ankle cut...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.