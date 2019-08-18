If you're looking for jeans that are not skinnies, prepare for a daunting hunt

Zodwa Kumalo tried on at least 20 different pairs of jeans to find the perfect fit

Bootcut jeans. No other two words spark as much ire from fashion editors when this trend resurfaces, just about every year, it seems. And this year is no different; this triggering cut of jeans was identified by GQ as a key denim trend for 2019.



Of course, there are style trends we just have to accept but it doesn't mean we have to embrace them. Not all trends are made for us and others just need a chance. One we all love to hate is skinny jeans. Every year since it came into being we've been told: "The skinny is dead," yet judging by shoppers and shelves, they are still very much alive...