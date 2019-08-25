MaXhosa preserves & purveys Xhosa culture one stitch at a time

The knitwear designer Laduma Ngxokolo's label has established itself as a uniquely African heritage luxury brand

"Growing up, I believed knitwear was part of my DNA," says knitwear designer Laduma Ngxokolo.



"My mother was a designer in the '80s and while I was in high school I designed my first sweater. The process was like magic to me."..