MaXhosa preserves & purveys Xhosa culture one stitch at a time
The knitwear designer Laduma Ngxokolo's label has established itself as a uniquely African heritage luxury brand
25 August 2019 - 00:04
"Growing up, I believed knitwear was part of my DNA," says knitwear designer Laduma Ngxokolo.
"My mother was a designer in the '80s and while I was in high school I designed my first sweater. The process was like magic to me."..
