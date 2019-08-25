The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

MaXhosa preserves & purveys Xhosa culture one stitch at a time

The knitwear designer Laduma Ngxokolo's label has established itself as a uniquely African heritage luxury brand

25 August 2019 - 00:04 By Nothemba Mkhondo

"Growing up, I believed knitwear was part of my DNA," says knitwear designer Laduma Ngxokolo.

"My mother was a designer in the '80s and while I was in high school I designed my first sweater. The process was like magic to me."..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Safari guide tracking lions gets ‘skrik' of his life Travel
  2. WATCH | Going for the kill: Lion takes down kudu as tourists watch Travel
  3. WATCH | Hilton College band performing Black Coffee & David Guetta's 'Drive' ... Lifestyle
  4. Cape Town 'one of friendliest cities in the world' and No 1 in Africa Travel
  5. US probes link between vaping and lung disease as patient dies Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Protesting university students kill cow
Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
X