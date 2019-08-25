MEN'S SHOPPING | How to wear bold, clashing prints this summer
This summer, take inspiration from Dries van Noten's SS19/20 show where deconstructed silhouettes and clashing prints challenged traditional masculine archetypes
25 August 2019 - 00:00
1. Knit top R1,799 from Scotch & Soda
2. Slides R1,999 from Diesel
3. Uzzi Parka R1,199 from Truworths Man
4. Shirt R100 from MRP
5. Shirt R399 from Truworths Man
6. T-shirt R1,100 from Ted Baker
7. Sandals R599 from Tread + Miller
8. Trousers R150 from MRP
9. Trousers R1,150 from Pringle of Scotland
10. Studio T-shirt R429 from H&M (available from September 5 2019)
11. Hugo Boss watch R6,595 from American Swiss
12. Jansport moon bag R299 from Superbalist
13. Ray-Ban sunglasses R2,690 from Luxottica
14. Scarf R249 from Superbalist
