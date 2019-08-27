MTV VMAs 2019: Best & worst on the red carpet
Less stuffy than many other awards shows, the MTV Video Music Awards give celebs a chance to be more playful with their red carpet fashion choices.
Sometimes the results of these experiments are exceptional, other times they're exceptionally bad.
Here's which stars nailed it and failed it at this year's event:
BEST DRESSED
NORMANI
The R&B singer looked sensational in a beaded asymmetrical dress which showcased her toned abs.
She gets bonus points for subtly echoing the stardust detail on her gown in her eye make-up.
TAYLOR SWIFT
Tay Tay scooped up three VMA awards and her red carpet look was also a winner. She channelled her inner 90s girl by pairing a sequinned Versace blazer with black thigh-high boots. Beyond the drama of the colourful print, we appreciated that she got the proportions just right.
Compare her look to Megan Thee Stallion's, taking note of the length of her jacket and boots, and the amount of decolletage of display, and you'll see what we mean.
KEKE PALMER
The actress looked sophisticated in a sleek high-necked beaded gown and gold platform shoes.
We loved the tongue-in-chic touch of her chunky clutch, which was in the shape of an old-school cellphone.
WORST DRESSED
TANA MONGEAU AND H.E.R.
YouTuber Tana Mongeau and singer-songwriter H.E.R. both donned snakes like scarves on the red carpet.
Though probably an ode to Britney Spears' iconic performance at the 2001 VMAs, where she danced with a massive Burmese python while singing I'm A Slave 4 U, we live in a different time now.
A time in which high-end designer brands like Stella McCartney and Burberry are swearing off using fur in their collections, using live animals as accessories is an absolute no-no.
HALSEY
The singer should have kept her lingerie-inspired look behind closed bedroom doors.
Between the red-and-black colour combo, and the slight sheen of the fabrics used for the peignoir, bra top and (granny) panties, the whole ensemble looks cheap and tacky.
Oh, and if you're going to wear a corset, you really should cinch it.
BLAC CHYNA
If you've been Keeping up with the Kardashians, you'll know model Blac Chyna has a turbulent relationship with the reality TV clan — and Kylie Jenner in particular. Perhaps she was hoping to spark fresh drama by ripping off one Jenner's recent outfits?
Her hot pink feathered mini dress is virtually identical to the one the beauty mogul wore as part of her 22nd birthday celebrations.
So who wore it better? Neither of them! The dress's boxy shape makes it look like a fluffy scatter cushion that's had the stuffing knocked out and does nothing to flatter the figure.