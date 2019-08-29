What I have learnt: Mantsho's Palesa Mokubung on her H&M collaboration

On August 15 2019 Mantsho x H&M launched in South African H&M stores, online markets and exclusive flagship stores globally. The vibrant collection celebrates the elegance and diversity of Africa with modern edgy designs created for the stylish, carefree woman.

We catch up with Mantsho’s head of design, Palesa Mokubung, as the dust finally begins to settle.

Mantsho x H&M has finally launched. How are you feeling?

It really has been a whirlwind. I am left with a whole range of emotions; I feel accomplished and deserving but, of course, also tremendously humbled and grateful.

How has the business of Mantsho been affected by the H&M collaboration since its announcement?

I feel Mantsho has been truly established and acknowledged; celebrated for our unique aesthetic and narrative. There’s also great focus on the business itself, which is keeping us tremendously busy.

What has been your single biggest lesson?

Undoubtedly, it’s not to compromise who you are and what you have to offer, regardless of who or what is involved.

Congratulations on the recent birth of your baby girl? How has this changed your perspective on life and work?

I work faster and smarter because I’m always pressed for time. I don’t get around to doing everything I want to do, but it’s still all worth it because, at the end of the day, I come home to a little angel.