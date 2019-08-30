August's best & worst dressed celebs: who wore what this month?

Sadly for fashion fanatics, mega red carpet events don't happen every day. So to give you a regular celeb style fix, we'll be serving up a monthly fashion report focusing on our favourite A-listers, both local and international.

Whether said stars were attending glam launches or just popping out for groceries, we'll be looking at who did it in style — and who should consider hiring a stylist to overhaul their wardrobe.

Here's our pick of the best and worst dressed celebrities this August: