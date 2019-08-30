August's best & worst dressed celebs: who wore what this month?
Whether attending glam launches or just popping out for groceries, here's which A-listers did it in style
Sadly for fashion fanatics, mega red carpet events don't happen every day. So to give you a regular celeb style fix, we'll be serving up a monthly fashion report focusing on our favourite A-listers, both local and international.
Whether said stars were attending glam launches or just popping out for groceries, we'll be looking at who did it in style — and who should consider hiring a stylist to overhaul their wardrobe.
Here's our pick of the best and worst dressed celebrities this August:
BEST DRESSED
ZOZIBINI TUNZI
It hasn't even been a month since her inauguration, but Miss SA is already proving to be a formidable fashionista in the sort of versatile day-to-night outfit we all wish we had in our wardrobe.
The burnt orange hue of this strapless jumpsuit sets off her skin tone beautifully. While the simple styling — just a pair of statement earrings and a toning bag and platform heels — is perfection.
MOOZLIE
This rapper never shies away from pushing fashion boundaries and, once again, she's proved that being playful pays off.
An effortless juxtaposition of masculine and feminine style elements, Moozlie's look simple oozes cool. From the tight patent pants and matching hat to the sneakers and over-sized sunnies, it ticks all the boxes.
MILEY CYRUS
The queen of the Millennials may be going through a divorce at the moment, but that's not stopping her from showing us complete fashion flames. Between the metallic sandals, oversized jewellery and laissez-faire hairstyle, this all-black outfit is styled to perfection.
WORST DRESSED
BLUE MBOMBO
We all know that black and white go together like pap and wors, but in this case there's something amiss. Blue Mbombo's outfit feels dated, and that ghastly black patent belt and chunky heels are so cumbersome and stark. We would have styled this white dress with some fuschia or yellow, something bright and flirty that would have been more suitable for the daytime event the model attended.
BOITY THULO
From the floral 'country bumpkin' dress and headband to the earthy sandals and royal blue Prada evening bag, there's just too much going on here and it's all a bit of a mishmash. If the jet-setting rapper HAD to wear that dress, it would have been better to have styled it with an oversized sun hat, an oversized beach bag and nude strappy sandals.
JORDYN WOODS
It takes a lot to make a classic LBD (little black dress) look offensively unstylish, but that's what model Jodyn Woods has done. Her dress is not only ill-fitting, it's boring as all heaven. Why not pair it with over-the-top boots and bright make-up, or even a pair of sneakers, a biker jacket and dark lipstick? This look is way too wishy-washy for our liking.