Look to the '70s for hair inspiration this season, says top Joburg stylist

Before splashing out on a change-of-season chop or colour overall, get up to date with hairstylist Candice McKay's guide to the latest cuts and hues

Nothing says new season quite like a new hair collection from acclaimed hairstylist Candice McKay of Wyatt Hairdressing and Barbering (http://wyatthairdressing.com/) in Milpark, Johannesburg.



This year McKay turned to the '70s for inspiration, inspired by feelings of nostalgia before her 40th birthday. The re-imagined setting of Andy Warhol's famous '70s bohemian gathering spot called The Factory sets the scene. From the shaggy cut of Mick Jagger to the layered flicks of Debbie Harry, the look is all about exuding youthful energy and freedom of expression...