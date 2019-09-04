SA's Thebe Magugu has won the LVMH Prize, a major global fashion award

It has been a magical year for Kimberley-born fashion designer Thebe Magugu and his self-titled womenswear brand.

Over the last few months, we've watched and cheered as Magugu has became one of the leading voices in South African fashion by winning the International Fashion Showcase at this year's London Fashion Week.

Now he's beat over 1,700 applicants and claimed the ultimate victory: he's won Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy’s LVMH Prize. It's perhaps the most coveted award in fashion for young designers.

As the winner, Magugu will receive €300,000 (about R4.9m) and enjoy a one-year mentorship programme provided by a dedicated LVMH team.

“I can’t say this has been two years in the making: this has been in the making since grade four. Every cell in my body has been geared towards my being a person in fashion and being a designer,” said Magugu about his winning year.