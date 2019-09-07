Tracee Ellis Ross opens up about her hair: 'I tried to beat my curls into submission'

Tracee Ellis Ross has spilt the beans on her upcoming haircare launch.

The actress and TV host has taken to social media to share the story of how she built up ‘Pattern,' the haircare brand that will launch on September 9.

Posting campaign imagery to her 6.8 million Instagram followers, the star revealed: "@patternbeauty is the result of 20 years of dreaming, 10 years in the making (I wrote my first brand pitch in 2008, right when girlfriends finished) and 2 years of working with chemists."