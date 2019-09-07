WATCH | Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi rules the runway in MaXhosa at New York Fashion Week

For his New York Fashion Week debut, lauded local designer Laduma Ngxokolo of MaXhosa showed a collection titled 'We Are Kings and Queens'. So it's only fitting that two South African beauty queens were among the models strutting the runway in his distinctive Xhosa-inspired designs.

Newly minted Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi looked positively regal in a black-and-white gown with striking beaded detailing.

She posted about the experience on Instagram saying, "Dreamwalking in New York Fashion Week with all the conviction granted to me by God and my ancestors. I couldn't be more happier to have had the opportunity to do it with my South African brother [Laduma Ngxokolo]".



Former Miss SA/Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters also graced the catwalk; she donned a more casual MaXhosa ensemble that was a riot of playful prints and colours. Nel-Peters said on social media that she was "honoured" to have been part of the designer's "beautiful show".