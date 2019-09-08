SA designer Haroun Hansrot to kit out fashion-forward humanoid Sophia

International chef Gordon Ramsay is perhaps the most famous human to have donned a creation by Durban designer Haroun Hansrot.



Now Hansrot can add one of the world’s most famous humanoids, Sophia, to his list of celebrity clients. Developed by Hanson Robotics in Hong Kong, Sophia will return to SA as one of PwC Africa’s chief guests at its education conference and gala dinner in Cape Town tomorrow...