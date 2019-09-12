Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi schools those who 'think black is not beautiful'

Zozibini Tunzi has been challenging beauty stereotypes from the moment the Miss SA crown was placed on her head.

It started with her haircut, which caused a stir on social media on the night of the pageant's finale. While many applauded her for keeping her look natural, others felt her short fade was “too basic” for a beauty queen and made snide remarks about it.

At the time, the 25-year-old from the Eastern Cape told the Sunday Times that she didn't take such comments to heart, adding, “I am aware that social media can be a dark place”.