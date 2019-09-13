The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

IN PICTURES | 10 standout looks from New York Fashion Week 2019

13 September 2019 - 10:30 By AFP Relaxnews
A romantic long abstract print skirt at the Carolina Herrera show at New York Fashion Week 2019.
Image: Angela Weiss/AFP

A too-short New York Fashion Week ended on Thursday with a Marc Jacobs show that was completely in keeping with a parade of collections bursting with self-affirmation, optimism, femininity and glamour featuring strong silhouettes, electric colours, lots of flowers, sequins, and a retro-futuristic spirit that was often straight out of the '80s.

Here are 10 standout looks from the flurry of runway shows in the Big Apple:

A sporty-chic silhouette at Longchamp.
Image: Angela Weiss / AFP
This sportswear-inspired three-piece suit by rag & bone manages to be chic and feminine at the same time.
Image: Angela Weiss/AFP
Blazers dominated Brandon Maxwell's feminine, sophisticated and urban collection.
Image: Kena Betancur / AFP
Retro-tinged glamour dresses in bright colours featured at the Pyer Moss show.
Image: Kena Betancur / AFP
An '80s-inspired power suit at Proenza Schouler.
Image: Johannes Eisele/AFP
A casual silhouette with t-shirt featuring an illustration by Richard Bernstein at Coach 1941.
Image: Johannes Eisele/AFP
A classic suit becomes playsuit with shimmering pinstripes courtesy of the Michael Kors Collection.
Image: Angela Weiss / AFP
A preppy-chic floral dress with flared sleeves at Tory Burch.
Image: Angela Weiss / AFP
A '70s-inspired jumpsuit at Tommy Hilfiger.
Image: Angela Weiss / AFP

