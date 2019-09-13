IN PICTURES | Robotic dresses wow at New York Fashion Week

Fashion and technology have often gone hand in hand, improving supply chains and bringing the world's runways to the masses, but at the recent New York Fashion Week, robotic dresses took centre stage.

The dresses were conceived with the help of a kit designed by Anina Trepte, a former model and founder of the 360Fashion Network, who wants designers to integrate technology into their work even if they cannot code themselves.

"I am on a mission to encourage other women to get into tech," she said.

On Trepte's initiative, designers Clare Tattersall and Azrael Yang used the kits to conjure up six dresses unveiled in a Harlem church at a show organised by Melange, a movement promoting diversity in fashion and the art.

Tattersall, a Briton who lives in New York, created one dress with large futuristic flower petals that open and close mechanically on their own — the perfect eye-catching cocktail attire.

A second dress had a large silver hood that goes up and down with the click of a button.

The last is a fitting frock for the #MeToo era: it featured bits of metal appliqued to one shoulder, and when hidden motion sensors detect someone who is too close, they rattle and shake.