See all the chic clothes in Meghan Markle's new charity fashion line

It was either a pleasing coincidence, or a stroke of marketing genius, that Meghan Markle's first official royal engagement after her maternity leave ended was the launch of the Smart Set capsule collection in London on Thursday.

After all, this range of versatile work essentials was designed to benefit Smart Works, an organisation that helps women return to the workplace.

One of the ways it does so is by providing vulnerable women, or those who've been unemployed for a long time, with outfits to attend job interviews.

However when the Duchess of Sussex, who is a patron of the charity, spent time looking through the donated garments on offer, she realised that the right type of clothes weren't always available.

At the launch, Markle recalled how she came across an entire rack of lilac-coloured blazers on one of her visits to Smart Works.

“Now don’t get me wrong, it’s a great blazer. And I’m sure for someone it’s exactly what she wants to be wearing," she said. “But for most women, when you’ve got a job interview, you want to be looking your very best and feel confident and you want to be wearing a piece of clothing that makes you feel that way. Not the leftovers that didn’t sell at the end of the season."