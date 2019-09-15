SA designer Laduma Ngxokolo set to conquer US catwalk
15 September 2019 - 00:00
Eastern Cape knitwear designer Laduma Ngxokolo is coming to America — in more ways than one.
Ngxokolo’s MaXhosa by Laduma clothing line is creating a buzz in the fashion industry around the world — and was given an even bigger boost when he made his debut at New York Fashion Week last week...
