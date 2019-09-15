Trending

The SLD to the midaxi: these are the 6 key dresses of summer 2019

Caroline Leaper tells you all you need to know about the latest happening frocks

It is officially the summer of The Dress. Everywhere you look - on trains, at the tennis, at supper or in the supermarket - everyone's wearing one.



The day styles that are dominating have several factors in common; they're all pretty, breezy and cool to wear when it's hot outside. You can get ready mindlessly, in less than three minutes, because all you need to do is put on shoes - trainers, even - and you'll look as though you've made a considerable effort; everyone registers that you look glorious in a glorious dress...