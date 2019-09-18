Who wore it best: Bonang vs Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi

Bonang Matheba's fashion choices had social media abuzz when she hosted the Miss SA grand finale last month.

Queen B served up four stunning looks throughout the show, including a dramatic gold-and-white gown that proved to be a fan favourite.

The dress, which was hand-crafted by the Spero Villioti Couture team, featured a sculptural asymmetrical top with a plunging neckline and soft flowing skirt.

Now the winner of the Miss SA, Zozibini Tunzi, has shared an snap of herself wearing the same gown on Instagram.

Although we're not sure what occasion Zozibini is donning the dress for — we can easily see this shot in the pages of a high-end fashion magazine.