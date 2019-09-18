The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Who wore it best: Bonang vs Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi

The beauty queen recently shared a snap of herself wearing the same gown Queen B wore while hosting the Miss SA finale

18 September 2019 - 13:15 By Tswelopele Maputla
Bonang Matheba in Spero Villioti Couture during the grand finale of the Miss SA pageant on August 9 2019 in Pretoria.
Bonang Matheba in Spero Villioti Couture during the grand finale of the Miss SA pageant on August 9 2019 in Pretoria.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Bonang Matheba's fashion choices had social media abuzz when she hosted the Miss SA grand finale last month.

Queen B served up four stunning looks throughout the show, including a dramatic gold-and-white gown that proved to be a fan favourite.

The dress, which was hand-crafted by the Spero Villioti Couture team, featured a sculptural asymmetrical top with a plunging neckline and soft flowing skirt.

Now the winner of the Miss SA, Zozibini Tunzi, has shared an snap of herself wearing the same gown on Instagram. 

Although we're not sure what occasion Zozibini is donning the dress for — we can easily see this shot in the pages of a high-end fashion magazine.

So who wore it best? It's a tough choice, but Queen B takes the crown.

While Zozibini looks striking, on her the dress has more of a straight silhouette, whereas on Bonang the fit was figure-hugging, showing off her curves beautifully.

Bonang also has the edge when it comes to styling. Miss SA has forgone accessories altogether, whereas Queen B opted for a more glamorous look, adding a single gold bangle and a couple of oversized rings.

And while we adore Miss SA's signature fade, Bonang's short bob topped with a gilded leafy wreath gave her whole look Cleopatra vibes.

