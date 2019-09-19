The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

IN PICTURES | 3 major trends spotted at London Fashion Week

19 September 2019 - 14:09 By AFP Relaxnews
Victoria Beckham showed an array of light, fluid dresses at London Fashion Week.
Victoria Beckham showed an array of light, fluid dresses at London Fashion Week.
Image: Niklas Halle'n/AFP

London Fashion Week wrapped up Tuesday outlining the new trends for the Spring/Summer 2020 season.

As at New York Fashion Week, colours — both bright and pastel — were out in force, creating looks that were rich in contrasts: chic and informal, delicate and strong, minimalist and eccentric.

Here are the three biggest trends spotted on the London catwalks:

1. FLUID DRESSES

If there was just one term to take away from this London Fashion Week, it would be "fluidity." The London 2020 Spring/Summer look is about moving with confidence, being fully relaxed, in light, fluid dresses which do not restrict the body.

House of Holland.
House of Holland.
Image: Niklas Halle'n/AFP
JW Anderson.
JW Anderson.
Image: Estrop/WireImage/Getty Images

Victoria Beckham hit this trend hard with a multitude of fluid, silky dresses, often loose, which permit complete freedom of movement. This trend was seen at Halpern, House of Holland, Chalayan, and JW Anderson.

2. ANIMAL PRINTS

Barely present in New York, animal prints made a comeback in London in the most beautiful way. Designers chose to reinterpret them for Summer 2020, bringing them out in bright colours, distorting them, mixing them with fine materials.

Snake print as seen at Mark Fast.
Snake print as seen at Mark Fast.
Image: Niklas Halle'n/AFP
David Koma reinterpreted zebra stripes at London Fashion Week.
David Koma reinterpreted zebra stripes at London Fashion Week.
Image: Niklas Halle'n/AFP

Snake print dominated at Mark Fast, in both classic and coloured versions, and were brought to thigh-high boots, ankle boots, and ready-to-wear garments. Halpern associated panther print with sequins and ultra-glamorous dresses, while House of Holland redid them completely on red-orange ombré clothes.

Honorable mention to David Koma, who delivered his interpretation of zebra stripes printed on silk tulle for dresses and jumpsuits.

3. THE CHIC, COMFORTABLE SUIT

In continuation of Winter 2019, the suit will be de rigueur next summer but in a more fluid, relaxed way. Although we won't be returning to a sporty style, the designers nonetheless leaned toward fairly wide pieces (pants or blazers). Fluid pieces were cut in a darker palette and streamlined style.

The suit according to JW Anderson.
The suit according to JW Anderson.
Image: Niklas Halle'n/AFP
Victoria Beckham.
Victoria Beckham.
Image: Niklas Halle'n/AFP

"Less is more" was the mantra at Victoria Beckham, who managed to bring together femininity, chic, and strength, as well as at Chalayan.

JW Anderson totally reinterpreted the suit, whether in beige or gold lamé, with fitted jackets hung with strips of fabric and pants brought in at the ankle to resemble harem pants. The same feeling was found at Burberry but with a more urban twist.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

The SLD to the midaxi: these are the 6 key dresses of summer 2019

Caroline Leaper tells you all you need to know about the latest happening frocks
Lifestyle
4 days ago

IN PICTURES | Robotic dresses wow at New York Fashion Week

Fashion and technology have often gone hand in hand, improving supply chains and bringing the world's runways to the masses, but at the recent New ...
Lifestyle
6 days ago

SA designer Laduma Ngxokolo set to conquer US catwalk

Eastern Cape knitwear designer Laduma Ngxokolo is coming to America — in more ways than one.Ngxokolo’s MaXhosa by Laduma clothing line is creating a ...
Lifestyle
4 days ago

WATCH | Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi rules the runway in MaXhosa at New York Fashion Week

For his New York Fashion Week debut on Thursday, lauded local designer Laduma Ngxokolo of MaXhosa showed a collection titled 'We Are Kings and ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Who wore it best: Bonang vs Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Does drinking lemon water in the mornings do wonders for your health? Health & Sex
  3. WATCH | From Cassper Nyovest to Amanda du-Pont - SA celebs serve fitness goals Lifestyle
  4. I've never had so much attention from the ladies, says 'Survivor SA' winner Rob ... Lifestyle
  5. IN PICTURES | Graffiti adds splash of colour to Durban streets Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Publishing the national sex offenders register: Will it work?
Idols star Thami Shobede remembered at emotional memorial
X