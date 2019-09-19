IN PICTURES | 3 major trends spotted at London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week wrapped up Tuesday outlining the new trends for the Spring/Summer 2020 season.

As at New York Fashion Week, colours — both bright and pastel — were out in force, creating looks that were rich in contrasts: chic and informal, delicate and strong, minimalist and eccentric.

Here are the three biggest trends spotted on the London catwalks:

1. FLUID DRESSES

If there was just one term to take away from this London Fashion Week, it would be "fluidity." The London 2020 Spring/Summer look is about moving with confidence, being fully relaxed, in light, fluid dresses which do not restrict the body.