IN PICTURES | 3 major trends spotted at London Fashion Week
London Fashion Week wrapped up Tuesday outlining the new trends for the Spring/Summer 2020 season.
As at New York Fashion Week, colours — both bright and pastel — were out in force, creating looks that were rich in contrasts: chic and informal, delicate and strong, minimalist and eccentric.
Here are the three biggest trends spotted on the London catwalks:
1. FLUID DRESSES
If there was just one term to take away from this London Fashion Week, it would be "fluidity." The London 2020 Spring/Summer look is about moving with confidence, being fully relaxed, in light, fluid dresses which do not restrict the body.
Victoria Beckham hit this trend hard with a multitude of fluid, silky dresses, often loose, which permit complete freedom of movement. This trend was seen at Halpern, House of Holland, Chalayan, and JW Anderson.
2. ANIMAL PRINTS
Barely present in New York, animal prints made a comeback in London in the most beautiful way. Designers chose to reinterpret them for Summer 2020, bringing them out in bright colours, distorting them, mixing them with fine materials.
Snake print dominated at Mark Fast, in both classic and coloured versions, and were brought to thigh-high boots, ankle boots, and ready-to-wear garments. Halpern associated panther print with sequins and ultra-glamorous dresses, while House of Holland redid them completely on red-orange ombré clothes.
Honorable mention to David Koma, who delivered his interpretation of zebra stripes printed on silk tulle for dresses and jumpsuits.
3. THE CHIC, COMFORTABLE SUIT
In continuation of Winter 2019, the suit will be de rigueur next summer but in a more fluid, relaxed way. Although we won't be returning to a sporty style, the designers nonetheless leaned toward fairly wide pieces (pants or blazers). Fluid pieces were cut in a darker palette and streamlined style.
"Less is more" was the mantra at Victoria Beckham, who managed to bring together femininity, chic, and strength, as well as at Chalayan.
JW Anderson totally reinterpreted the suit, whether in beige or gold lamé, with fitted jackets hung with strips of fabric and pants brought in at the ankle to resemble harem pants. The same feeling was found at Burberry but with a more urban twist.