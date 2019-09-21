IN PICS | J-Lo relives her historic 'green dress' fashion moment at the Versace show

When Jennifer Lopez arrived at the Grammy Awards in 2000 wearing a jungle-print Versace dress with a daringly deep plunging neckline, she not only made fashion history, but tech history too.

The gown was such a talking point that masses of the people scoured the internet trying to find snaps of it. So much so that it's credited as having sparked the idea for the creation of Google Image Search.

Now, nearly 20 years later, Lopez and a green Versace gown are trending again.

That's because the celeb, who recently turned 50, donned a near identical dress during the Versace show at Milan Fashion Week on Friday — and she looks just as amazing now as she did back then.

The original garment was more robe-like, whereas the 2019 version is sleeveless and has gained some sparkly embellishments on the shoulders.