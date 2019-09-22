Heritage is the thread that binds SA's most acclaimed fashion designers
What makes local fashion stand out on the global stage? Designs that draw on their creator's unique cultures, writes Zodwa Kumalo-Valentine
22 September 2019 - 00:00
'To know others is wise, to know yourself is enlightening."
These words were written by Laduma Ngxokolo, founder of knitwear brand Maxhosa Africa, on Heritage Day last year and pinned to his Twitter account...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.