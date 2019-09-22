Heritage is the thread that binds SA's most acclaimed fashion designers

What makes local fashion stand out on the global stage? Designs that draw on their creator's unique cultures, writes Zodwa Kumalo-Valentine

'To know others is wise, to know yourself is enlightening."



These words were written by Laduma Ngxokolo, founder of knitwear brand Maxhosa Africa, on Heritage Day last year and pinned to his Twitter account...