Ordinary.Style’s bold men's shirts are a good reason to break away from monochromes

"Fashion is often seen as a woman's domain. It's time that all men drowning in blue, white and grey shirts had colour in their lives," says Marike Mapham of Ordinary.Style, a Cape Town brand known for their vibrantly-printed and boldly-coloured shirts.



We chatted to Mapham to find out more:..