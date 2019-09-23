The best & worst dressed celebs on the purple carpet at the 2019 Emmy Awards

You may have noticed something a bit different about the “red” carpet at this year's Emmy Awards, which took place in Los Angeles, US, on Sunday. It wasn't red, it was purple.

Why the change? According to the Los Angeles Times, the colour was chosen because of its regal connections. Historically, it was very expensive to produce purple cloth, so only the very wealthy, like kings and queens, could afford to wear it.

Apparently, the television academy behind the 2019 Emmys wanted to reinforce the idea that it is honouring small-screen royalty.

With that it mind, here are the celebs who deserve to be crowned best and worst dressed at this year's event: