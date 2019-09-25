The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Meghan Markle dons statement earrings by local designer on SA tour

25 September 2019 - 10:46 By Toni Jaye Singer
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend a garden reception for young people, community and civil society leaders at the residence of the British High Commissioner on September 24 2019 in Cape Town.
Image: Facundo Arrizabalaga - Pool/Getty Images

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has kept her look fairly casual during her royal tour of Cape Town, but she glammed up for a garden reception at the British High Commissioner's home on Tuesday evening.

The Duchess, who looked stunning in a striped Martin Grant dress, kept her styling simple. She wore her hair loose and limited her jewellery to a pair of gold-and-black statement earrings.  

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in a pair of Flora Leaf Earrings by local jewellery designer Nina Bosch.
Image: Facundo Arrizabalaga - Pool/Getty Images

Her leaf-inspired earrings deserve a closer look, and not only because they were created by a young local jewellery designer called Nina Bosch.

Although they look like they've been fashioned from precious metal, the earrings are actually ceramic.

They're crafted from porcelain that's been hand-folded and painted with a black glaze and 18 karat gold lustre.

Called the Flora Leaf Earrings, they're also available in plain gold, white and blue, and retail at a reasonable R400.

“What a privilege having such an inspiring woman, the Duchess of Sussex, wearing my creation whilst embarking on humble humanitarian work in Africa,” said Bosch on Instagram.

