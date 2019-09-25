Meghan Markle dons statement earrings by local designer on SA tour

Her leaf-inspired earrings deserve a closer look, and not only because they were created by a young local jewellery designer called Nina Bosch.

Although they look like they've been fashioned from precious metal, the earrings are actually ceramic.

They're crafted from porcelain that's been hand-folded and painted with a black glaze and 18 karat gold lustre.

Called the Flora Leaf Earrings, they're also available in plain gold, white and blue, and retail at a reasonable R400.

“What a privilege having such an inspiring woman, the Duchess of Sussex, wearing my creation whilst embarking on humble humanitarian work in Africa,” said Bosch on Instagram.