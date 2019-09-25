Meghan Markle dons statement earrings by local designer on SA tour
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has kept her look fairly casual during her royal tour of Cape Town, but she glammed up for a garden reception at the British High Commissioner's home on Tuesday evening.
The Duchess, who looked stunning in a striped Martin Grant dress, kept her styling simple. She wore her hair loose and limited her jewellery to a pair of gold-and-black statement earrings.
Her leaf-inspired earrings deserve a closer look, and not only because they were created by a young local jewellery designer called Nina Bosch.
Although they look like they've been fashioned from precious metal, the earrings are actually ceramic.
They're crafted from porcelain that's been hand-folded and painted with a black glaze and 18 karat gold lustre.
Called the Flora Leaf Earrings, they're also available in plain gold, white and blue, and retail at a reasonable R400.
“What a privilege having such an inspiring woman, the Duchess of Sussex, wearing my creation whilst embarking on humble humanitarian work in Africa,” said Bosch on Instagram.