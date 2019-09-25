The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Oh baby! Pregnant models show they have stomach for Paris catwalk

25 September 2019 - 16:20 By AFP Relaxnews
A model presents a creation by Marine Serre during the Women's Spring-Summer 2020 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show in Paris.
A model presents a creation by Marine Serre during the Women's Spring-Summer 2020 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show in Paris.
Image: Thomas Samson / AFP

Spring summer fashion is about the race - often in vain - to get a flat tummy.

But that was not the case on the Paris fashion week catwalk on Tuesday, where two pregnant models walked the runways.

The French designer Marine Serre sent her mum-to-be out cradling her tummy in the drizzle at her outdoor show, while the Chinese brand Dawei had another heavily-pregnant model in a vertically striped sweater dress to accentuate her bump.

While Serre's choice was also to add a touch of hope to her apocalyptic-themed show "Black Tide", which warned of the environmental catastrophe, pregnant models are becoming something of a thing these days.

Though the trend is not without its risks.

While model Lily Aldridge batted away the worries about walking at New York fashion week last year, Slick Woods will never forget doing Rihanna's Savage X Fenty lingerie fashion show in the city last September.

She began to go into labour just before the lights went up but she soldiered on.

The 22-year-old model was already 2 cm (0.7 inches) dilated when she tottered offstage.

"My last memory before going into the hospital is of Rihanna spanking me with a whip," she later wrote in an article for Vogue.

Such was the initial rush, that the American songwriter Erykah Badu had to act as her doula over FaceTime.

But in the end her son Saphir was born after an 18-hour labour.

Woods' due date was two days after the show.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Model mom puts breast foot forward as she nurses baby on the runway

An American model has made a splash by breastfeeding her baby daughter on a Miami catwalk - no small gesture in a world where many women still feel ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago

3 breakthrough moments in the fight to breastfeed 'whenever, wherever'

It's the tail end of World Breastfeeding Week (August 1 to 7). Dedicating a whole week to celebrating breastfeeding might seem strange, but it turns ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Who wore it best: Bonang vs Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. WATCH | Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make a splash in Cape Town Lifestyle
  3. The best & worst dressed celebs on the purple carpet at the 2019 Emmy Awards The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Cape Town, I love this place: enthuses Prince Harry Lifestyle
  5. The royals are coming! Do commoners even care? We asked DJ Fresh & Helen Zille Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'Drunk' Ekurhuleni metro police department officer caught on camera
First glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dancing in Cape Town
X