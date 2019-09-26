Window Shopping
Candy crush: 80+ pastel buys to freshen up your spring wardrobe
Sunnies, sneakers, skirts and more in an array of irresistible cotton candy hues
26 September 2019 - 22:00
MINT GREEN
From left: Sneaker R1, 099 Adidas Originals • Metallic knit R449 Mango • Earrings R129 Aldo Accessories • Adidas U Path sneaker R1,499 Superbalist • T-shirt R299 Foschini • Golf shirt R649 Polo • Mirror round sunglasses R160 Woolworths...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.