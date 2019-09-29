What the Twitter fashion police thought of Somizi & Mohale's wedding

Here come the grooms all dressed in white ... and Basotho blankets, and bold red floral print suits, and black suits with gold embellishments, and elaborate Egyptian-inspired outfits ...

Somizi Mhlongo is known to be a flamboyant fashionista, so it came as no surprise that he didn't limit himself to just one look when he tied the knot with Somizi Mhlongo Mohale Motaung on Saturday.

The new Mr & Mr changed several times throughout the course of their Big Day ending up in extravagant ensembles by local designer to the stars Gert-Johan Coetzee.

"@gertjohancoetzee took us to Egypt. Perfect for our theme. African traditional wedding," said Somizi of his and his groom's custom outfits on Instagram.