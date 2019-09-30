From Pearl Thusi to Bonang Matheba - 10 of our favourite looks from Somhale's wedding
Forget Top Billing. If you wanted to see a magical wedding all you needed to do was watch social media this past weekend as Mzansi celebrated Somizi and Mohale's traditional wedding. The pair tied the knot at Mohale's family home in Kibler Park, Johannesburg, on September 28 2019. It was a star-studded affair, with some of Mzansi's most famous faces in attendance.
One of Mzansi's favourite couples, Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung, tied the knot on Saturday, and their star-studded ceremony could have easily been mistaken for a fashion event.
The two celebrated their union in a traditional ceremony, and made sure to serve the very best looks themselves. Just like their guests. Somizi and Mohale changed into more than four outfits each, with two of the outfits designed by celebrity stylist and fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee. The couple rocked gold and white beaded suits and drew inspiration from Egyptian culture.
Their friends and industry colleagues did not disappoint as they served all the African sauce you can think of, from colourful prints to majestic head wraps. Here are 10 of our absolute favourite looks:
Lerato Kganyago
Beautiful afternoon! شكرا جزيلا🙏🏾 #Somhaletraditionalwedding pic.twitter.com/IdL40s6swB— leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) September 28, 2019
Pearl Thusi
If I offered to give you one item I’m wearing... what would you pick? 🤔#somhaletraditionalwedding #africanbutter #africangyal .— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) September 28, 2019
👗 @eyamilifestyle .
👠 @EuropaArt
💍 @Elegance_Jewels pic.twitter.com/HIu33SqMzn
Cassper Nyovest
#somhaletraditionalwedding pic.twitter.com/R3jW9CuJjm— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) September 28, 2019
Rami Chuene
#SomHaleTraditionalWedding #PediQueen #Mopedithwii pic.twitter.com/98pmxBysGj— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) September 28, 2019
Bonang Matheba
.....we celebrate love! 💕💐🥂🍾 Dress by @gertjohan. #somHaleTraditionalWedding pic.twitter.com/PSxNuxMz7f— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) September 28, 2019
Pinky Girl
.....Love is beautiful ❤️ #SomHaleTraditionalWedding— Pinkygirl 🇿🇦 (@tebogopinkygirl) September 29, 2019
📸@sphesibomedia pic.twitter.com/cUIZ9RsRVL
Zinhle Mqadi
A Zulu goddess ☀️— Zinhle Mqadi (@ZinhleMqadi1) September 28, 2019
designer: Zarth designs
Makeup: @YougottaLoveKaz #somhaletraditionalwedding pic.twitter.com/uS4P3XQj3P
Thando Thabethe
Lunga Shabalala
Wedding day things #Somhaletraditionalwedding pic.twitter.com/ED11MGL5PP— Sir Awesome 🥇 (@LungaShabalala) September 28, 2019
Babalwa Mneno
#somhaletraditionalwedding pic.twitter.com/jofn2KM62h— Babalwa Mneno (@barbiliscious) September 28, 2019