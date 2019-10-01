WATCH | Spot the gatecrasher: woman barges onto catwalk at Chanel show

"I couldn't stop laughing because the hapless security guards couldn't spot her in the line-up," said the New York Times' Elizabeth Paton.

By then the woman — who has yet to be identified — was giving it her all, waddling down the catwalk with her hands on her hips like a supermodel.

Moments later as the women left the line of models to pose further up on the rooftop, Hadid stood in her way and a brief face-off followed, before the model escorted the smiling woman offstage.

Chanel said that the woman had taken them by complete surprise but that "this is not the first time that she has done this."

MODELS DIDN'T MISS A STEP

The same woman may also had gatecrashed a show by the lingerie brand Etam last week.

"We are not going to make a drama out of it," a Chanel spokeswoman added.

"We would have preferred if it hadn't happened."

The woman was "escorted to the exit by our security personnel afterwards."

The models — which included the Gigi Hadid's sister Bella — did not miss a step as they made space for the gatecrasher as they filed backstage.

It was only as the woman doubled back that Hadid acted.