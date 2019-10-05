Orders flood in as SA jeweller benefits from the 'Meghan Markle effect'

Pichulik was experiencing the mythical 'Meghan Markle effect' or 'Markle Sparkle' whereby anything the trendsetting royal wears instantly becomes a must-have. As The Guardian puts it, the duchess “can change a fashion company’s fortunes if she wears one of their pieces”.

Pichulik says she’s not quite sure how her earrings ended up on the royal’s ear lobes; rumour has it that they were bought while Meghan was in Cape Town.

So she was even more surprised when, a few days later, the duchess was spotted sporting another pair of Pichulik earrings — The Labyrinth — while visiting the Joburg-based charity ActionAid.

Since then visits to the brand's online store have skyrocketed and sales have been fantastic, Pichulik says.