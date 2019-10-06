The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Traditional attire shouldn't be limited to Heritage Day 'dress-up', says Sho Majozi

The rapper believes that on a lot of levels, non-white South Africans still don't feel free enough to dress in their culture's particular attire on a day-to-day basis

Yolisa Mkele Columnist
06 October 2019 - 00:00

Heritage month is finally over. For a whole 30 days we got to parade around the office in our traditional attire, showing the world just how proud we are of our respective cultures.

Hell, we even had an entire Heritage Day where everyone got to dress up as a perfectly Instagramable ideal of what our cultures are supposed to look like...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Have you 'herd' about the gift Ramaphosa gave the royals? Lifestyle
  2. Meghan Markle's best & worst fashion moments from her royal tour of SA The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. 'So nice to have you here': Ramaphosa to royal couple after they get lost Lifestyle
  4. The Thuli Madonsela rose 'thrives despite stress' - just like its namesake Home & Gardening
  5. Raise your glass to the Jozi bar declared one of the world's best Food

Latest Videos

Serena Williams' hubby doubles as a 'wig stand'
Crime Intelligence 'slush fund': All you need to know about those implicated
X