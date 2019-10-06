Traditional attire shouldn't be limited to Heritage Day 'dress-up', says Sho Majozi

The rapper believes that on a lot of levels, non-white South Africans still don't feel free enough to dress in their culture's particular attire on a day-to-day basis

Heritage month is finally over. For a whole 30 days we got to parade around the office in our traditional attire, showing the world just how proud we are of our respective cultures.



Hell, we even had an entire Heritage Day where everyone got to dress up as a perfectly Instagramable ideal of what our cultures are supposed to look like...