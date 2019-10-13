Drag queens strut for change in Khayelitsha

Six drag queens and one photographer took to the streets of Khayelitsha in a campaign to embrace cultural traditions and fight discrimination with dignity, writes Claire Keeton

A rugby match blared from the TV inside as we waited under a tree outside a Stellenbosch University hostel to meet Belinda Qaqamba Ka-Fassie.



Miss SA Drag 2019, crowned last Saturday, turned heads as they — Ka-Fassie’s preferred pronoun — glided up in gown and heels, with their tiara and sash in hand...