IN PICTURES | 11 fashion trends that'll be shaping the way you dress next summer

From top-to-toe colour to nonchalant suiting, the recent Spring/Summer 2020 runways were filled with both bold and subtle statements

1. FEMME POWER



In this day and age, women need clothes that don't only look good but make them feel good. Enter softly cinched waists and knee-to-shin grazing skirts with an A-line or pencil silhouette - generally easy to wear, flattering pieces that strike the balance between feminine and powerful. Soft, flowing fabrication, romantic ruffles and embellishments are just the cherry on top...