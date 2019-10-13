The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

IN PICTURES | 11 fashion trends that'll be shaping the way you dress next summer

From top-to-toe colour to nonchalant suiting, the recent Spring/Summer 2020 runways were filled with both bold and subtle statements

13 October 2019 - 00:00 By Nothemba Mkhondo

1. FEMME POWER

In this day and age, women need clothes that don't only look good but make them feel good. Enter softly cinched waists and knee-to-shin grazing skirts with an A-line or pencil silhouette - generally easy to wear, flattering pieces that strike the balance between feminine and powerful. Soft, flowing fabrication, romantic ruffles and embellishments are just the cherry on top...

