What it's like in the frow at a Dolce & Gabbana fashion show

Fashion director Sharon Armstrong was transported into the heart of the Amazon jungle when she arrived at D&G's Milan HQ for their SS20 show

THE THEME: SICILIAN JUNGLE



From the leopard-print runway to the giant palms, it was clear we were travelling deep into the heart of the Amazon jungle with Caipirinhas in hand and the spirit of summer as interpreted through Domenico Dolce's feisty Sicilian world view...