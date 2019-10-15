IN PICS | 3 celebs who dominated the catwalk at AFI Joburg Fashion Week
Fashionistas clamoured to take their seats in the "frow" at African Fashion International (AFI) Joburg Fashion Week, which took place in Sandton at the weekend.
While there were some outstanding collections on show, some of the most memorable runway moments had less to do with the clothes being modelled and more with who was modelling them.
With that in mind, here are three standout celeb moments from the spring/summer 2020 shows:
1. SBAHLE MLUNGU
Two-year-old Sbahle Mlungu seemed completely undaunted by the crowds as she and her actress mom, Ntando Duma, took to the catwalk during the Khosi Nkosi show.
The toddler melted hearts as she modelled a cute navy dress, adorned with a sash that matched her mother's shweshwe-print gown.
"It was fun to be on the runway with mommy," reads the little celeb's Instagram account, which has a whopping 277,000 followers.
2. BABALWA MNENO
Reality TV star Babalwa "Barbz" Mneno has been modelling for decades, but we haven't seen her on the catwalk for a while. That doesn't mean her runway walk is rusty, however: she strutted like a boss in an ensemble featuring a dramatic, multi-coloured skirt during the House of Jahdara show.
3. ZOZIBINI TUNZI
Our reigning Miss SA has had practice walking the runway in Xhosa-inspired garb: she modelled a striking MaXhosa gown at New York Fashion Week earlier this year.
This weekend she tore up the catwalk in a chic white playsuit by designer Khosi Nkosi.
"Khosi Nkosi, walking for you was a dream. You are brilliant," the beauty queen posted on Instagram.
• Additional reporting by Tswelopele Maputla