Best & worst dressed celebs on the Feather Awards' pink carpet

What a beautiful month October is turning out to be. We may be missing the rain, but celebrations are raining down in SA - particularly for our beautiful LGBTQI+ community.

The African Pride Month edition of Le Grand Ball is happening in Jozi on October 25, while the annual Johannesburg Pride Parade and Festival is set for October 26. Last night saw the 11th edition of the Feather Awards take place in the City of Gold.

The LGBTQI+ community has long been alienated and excluded, but when it celebrates it wants to INCLUDE everybody. That's why the Feather Awards honour not only members of the queer community, but also its allies. They aim to raise awareness for LGBTQI+ issues and challenges, while paying tribute to the most fabulous, humorous and scandalous celebs in Mzansi.

Thanks to this wonderful spirit of inclusivity, we got to see the best and worst dressed of all of SA's A-listers on the pink carpet at this event.

Here's who slayed and who dismayed with their wardrobe choices: