David Tlale channels his grief into creating a phenomenal fashion show

The acclaimed designer showed 76 looks - one to mark each year of his late mother’s life - at the recent African Fashion International Joburg Fashion Week

David Tlale is authoritatively rustling 76 models and a large production team into a semi- circle at African Fashion International (AFI) Joburg Fashion Week.



Minutes before his show begins he gathers his flock - a glamour of otherworldly beauties and all the attendant handmaidens of fashion, makeup and hair artists, production, seamstresses and stylists - and gives thanks...