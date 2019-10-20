David Tlale channels his grief into creating a phenomenal fashion show
The acclaimed designer showed 76 looks - one to mark each year of his late mother’s life - at the recent African Fashion International Joburg Fashion Week
20 October 2019 - 00:00
David Tlale is authoritatively rustling 76 models and a large production team into a semi- circle at African Fashion International (AFI) Joburg Fashion Week.
Minutes before his show begins he gathers his flock - a glamour of otherworldly beauties and all the attendant handmaidens of fashion, makeup and hair artists, production, seamstresses and stylists - and gives thanks...
