Y rock star Adam Levine agreed to be the face of YSL’s new male fragrance
It's 'quietly tough' says the Maroon 5 front man about Yves Saint Laurent's latest designer scent, Y. Here's what else he loves about it
20 October 2019 - 00:00
What does it mean to share a global platform with Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) in your new role as Y international ambassador?
I've been a fan of YSL forever, so the opportunity to be a part of a brand that I have respected and enjoyed for so long means a lot to me. As soon as I got the call, it was an instant "Yes"...
