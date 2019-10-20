Y rock star Adam Levine agreed to be the face of YSL’s new male fragrance

It's 'quietly tough' says the Maroon 5 front man about Yves Saint Laurent's latest designer scent, Y. Here's what else he loves about it

What does it mean to share a global platform with Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) in your new role as Y international ambassador?



I've been a fan of YSL forever, so the opportunity to be a part of a brand that I have respected and enjoyed for so long means a lot to me. As soon as I got the call, it was an instant "Yes"...