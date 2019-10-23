The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Does Kylie Jenner have a new fashion line up her sleeve?

23 October 2019 - 12:37 By AFP Relaxnews
Kylie Jenner looks set to expand her fashion influence with a new clothing line.

The makeup mogul, who has seen phenomenal success with her beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics, is rumoured to have the fashion industry in her sights.

Jenner has filed a trademark for the brand name "Riiise and Shiiinnee" with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, as reported by WWD.

The application covers apparel and accessories such as belts, coats, dresses and tops, even extending to footwear, swimwear, gloves and headbands, amongst other items.

The term ‘Riiise and Shiiinnee' is most likely a nod to a scene in a video Jenner posted to YouTube earlier this month that saw her wake up her daughter Stormi by singing the words, sparking a flurry of memes and parody videos online.

A fashion line would be the next logical step for Jenner, whose brands Kylie Cosmetics (launched in 2015) and Kylie Skin (launched earlier this year) have earned her a reputation as a major force to be reckoned with in the beauty industry.

However, she has also amassed a wealth of experience in the apparel business, via the Kendall + Kylie fashion line she fronts with her sister Kendall Jenner.  

